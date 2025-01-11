Bodycam footage released of recent El Cajon officer-involved shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - El Cajon Police released both security camera footage and body camera footage on Thursday showing an officer-involved shooting outside police headquarters on Wednesday, December 11th.

As ABC 10News previously reported, The San Diego Police Department identified 24-year-old Benjamin Grube to be the suspect who was shot and killed outside the El Cajon Police Department after they tried to run over officers.

Grube, originally identified by police as Andrea, was a non-binary person who police said was behind the wheel of a black Toyota pickup truck on Wednesday, December 11th.

On that day, El Cajon Police were getting ready to throw a retirement party.

In the security camera footage El Cajon police released, Grube is seen pulling into the parking lot of police headquarters, then pauses momentarily before parking.

Grube is seen at one point walking back and forth from the driver's seat to the passenger seat.

A lieutenant and Sergeant Kevin Maxwell are seen meeting up with one another in the front entrance of police headquarters right next to the parking lot.

Maxwell, at one point, passes right by Grube's truck, and as he walks by, Grube starts to reverse.

The Lieutenant and Maxwell are talking to one another, as Grub appears to be getting in position, then drives towards both of them and then stops again.

The two officers are seen motioning at Grube, and then Grube floors it, targeting Maxwell.

According to El Cajon Police, Maxwell was thrown into the air and rolled away from Grube's truck as it crashed into a tree.

Maxwell got on his knees and somehow was able to draw his gun and command Grube to step out of the vehicle.

In the video, El Cajon police's footage then switches from the security camera to the body camera footage and shows Officer Evan Drescher arriving at the scene.

At that moment, officers have Grube's truck surrounded, and Grube is seen putting the truck in reverse and then driving towards Maxwell again.

Maxwell and the other officers fired at Grube and stopped them.

When officers pulled Grube from the truck, they discovered Grube soaked themselves in gasoline.

Police also found three gas cans inside Grube's truck.

Police rendered aid to Grube, who was transported to the hospital, where they later passed away.

Maxwell was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a concussion and was released.

In a follow-up investigation, El Cajon Police found Grube was suicidal and anti-law enforcement.

The San Diego Police Department's Homicide unit is currently conducting an investigation into this incident, and El Cajon Police is doing an administrative review of the officer's conduct when using their guns.