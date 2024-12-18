Suspect killed in El Cajon officer-involved shooting outside police station identified

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot and killed outside the El Cajon Police Department after they tried to run over officers during a retirement celebration on Dec. 11.

SDPD identified the suspect as Andrea Elizabeth Grube, a 24-year-old white woman.

SDPD said Grube was parked in the ECPD headquarters parking lot prior to driving the 2000 Toyota Tundra on to the sidewalk where the officers were walking at 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Grube rammed a truck into an ECPD sergeant as officers were preparing for the retirement ceremony. The sergeant was thrown into the air, and the driver then ran the truck into a tree, investigators told 10News.

According to SDPD, security footage shows the black truck going into reverse and accelerating again at another officer as the sergeant tried to get back up.

"At that point, officers were forced to use deadly force and fired their firearms at the occupant of that vehicle," Dungan said.

Both the officer who the truck had hit and one who ran over from headquarters to help were the ones who fired their guns at Grube. Officers rendered aid to Grube until paramedics came and took her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

SDPD identified the officers who shot their guns as Sergeant Kevin Maxwell and Officer Evan Drescher. Maxwell, who has been released from the hospital after being hit by the truck, has been on the force for about 28 years. Drescher has been on the force for about six years.

SDPD says the entire incident was captured on surveillance video, and the second officer who shot his gun had his body camera activated.

SDPD's release did not include information about a possible motive or if the officers knew Grube prior to the attack.

If you have any information for police about this case, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

