Body camera video released following City Heights officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have released body camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in City Heights last month.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of 52nd Street on September 23.

According to police, officers responded after receiving reports of an armed man in his 40s, later identified as Huy Ly, 41, on the Fay Elementary School campus.

After arriving, officers made contact with the man, saying they saw him holding a knife and what they believed to be a firearm.

During the confrontation, officers tried to de-escalate the situation, deploying bean bags and a K9. Video shows the man running from officers as they tell him to drop what they believed to be the firearm.

"As Ly ran on Orange Avenue, he turned toward the pursuing officers while still holding the apparent firearm," the department said. Two officers then opened fire.

Medical aid was provided to Ly, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an examination, the firearm was determined to be a replica. "Investigators also determined he possessed a knife that was later located in the alley where he was initially contacted."

The California Department of Justice will investigate the incident.

Watch the full video in the player below:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

