Black family statue returns to Mountain View Community Park after years of community advocacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KGTV) — A new version of the iconic Black family statue was unveiled Saturday at the Neall Petties Mountain View Community Park in San Diego, decades after the original was removed.

Community members gathered for the unveiling of the new monument, which honors the legacy of the original sculpture created in 1974 by artist Rossie Wade.

Carol Boyce, Wade's daughter, said seeing the statue return brought an outpouring of emotion.

"It was just great to see. It's just, I'm just overjoyed," Boyce said.

The original statue was made of wood and stood as a cultural landmark in the community for years before it began to deteriorate, eventually leading to its removal.

"When that was gone, it was like this cultural icon that was no more," Boyce said.

Community advocate Jeffrey Hayes spent years working to bring the statue back, fundraising, meeting with city leaders, and pushing for its restoration.

"People said that it couldn't come back, that I couldn't do it," Hayes said.

Hayes said the return of the statue carries meaning that extends across generations.

"Now my grandkids get to see something, you know what I'm saying? We get to tell the history of where we came from because it was gone," Hayes said.

The new statue is made of stainless steel, a deliberate choice to ensure it endures for generations to come.

"We wanted something that was going to last, you know, into the future, well into the future, forever, really. Stainless steel doesn't corrode; it doesn't rust. It's much stronger," said Mike Bradbury, a welding instructor involved in the project.

For Boyce, the statue is a reflection of her father's enduring impact.

"He would be beaming with pride," Boyce said. "The statue was a symbol of pride and community and saying the family is here looking out over the park and looking out after you."

The sculpture depicts a father, mother, and two children and stands as a symbol of the Mountain View community's strength and history.

Wade's family said his vision for the work has always been clear.

"My dad's statues were meant to be a constant visual reminder. That family love is the greatest of all," Boyce said.

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