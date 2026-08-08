Birthright citizenship challenged again as president signs 2 new executive orders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Trump signed 2 executive orders Thursday targeting birthright citizenship, just 2 months after the Supreme Court upheld the right under the 14th Amendment.

The orders are expected to face legal challenges.

One order attempts to limit who is eligible for U.S. citizenship.

"That includes, for example, alien enemies of the United States, members of foreign terrorist organizations, and large categories of people who lobby and act on behalf of foreign governments," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said.

A second order targets what the administration calls "birth tourism."

"The idea that people come here pretending to be a tourist, pretending to be a visitor, saying they want to go to Disneyland, they want to go visit a monument or go to a national park. But the real reason they're here is to have a child, to make that child an automatic citizen," Miller said.

Nancy Marcus, a constitutional scholar who teaches at Cal Western, said the orders are more narrowly written than previous attempts.

"So these new executive orders that he issued this week, are a second try, a second bite at the apple, and they are more narrowly written," Marcus said.

Marcus does not believe the 2 orders will lead to a Supreme Court reversal of its June decision.

"If he wants to argue that whole new categories of people are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States for purposes of birthright citizenship. That means they also would not be subject to the United States for other purposes, including being prosecuted here, being subject to our court system," Marcus said.

"The Supreme Court interprets the Constitution. The president doesn't," Marcus said.

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