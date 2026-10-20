Big rig crash leads to closure of I-5 in both directions in Mission Hills area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A big rig crash forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 5 in the Mission Hills area Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at around 9:44 a.m. on northbound I-5 near the Washington Street off-ramp, and it involved a semitruck and a car.

Fire officials say four people in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries. Two people from the truck were evaluated and did not need to go to a hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately known, but the CHP confirmed the wreck caused the big rig to go over the center divider.

As of 10 a.m., a Sig Alert was in effect for the closure of north and south I-5. near Washington St.