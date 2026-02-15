Beloved taco joint "Chula Tacos" catches fire

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Around 8:20 P.M. on Saturday, Chula Vista Fire Department responded to Chula Tacos on H Street for a report of a fire. Chula Vista Fire Department says the fire was knocked down by 8:39.

10News briefly spoke with the owner of Chula Tacos who said that he has called 9-1-1 when he saw the fire, which he said was an attic fire. He says that they are still assessing the damage to the taco shop and the equipment inside.

CVFD says one person was taken to a hospital but no one else was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.