Beloved San Diego fisherman remembered with paddle out memorial at Fiesta Island

FIESTA ISLAND (KGTV) — Dozens of friends, family members and fellow fishing enthusiasts gathered Saturday off the coast of Fiesta Island to honor Mikey Rijavec, a beloved fisherman who died in November while kayaking in Baja California Sur.

The memorial paddle out brought together people who knew Rijavec personally and others who followed his fishing adventures through his YouTube channel, SD Fish and Sips, which had more than 20,000 subscribers.

"He was someone that like you saw him in there, your day instantly got better. It didn't matter how the fishing was, and boy did he have a hot hand. He was always the one coming back with the biggest fish," said Kyle Linnik, who knew Rijavec for five years.

Through his YouTube channel, Rijavec shared his fishing adventures with viewers around the world, inspiring others to embrace the outdoors and live life to the fullest.

"He's shown so many people around the world. You can fish and live free and live right and be blessed and be thankful," Dan Goodman, a friend, said.

Friends say the person viewers saw online was authentic to who Rijavec was in real life.

"He's just a person of a free spirit, fishing and an adventure that took the chances in that little boat to do what he loved to do," Randall Zorn, who watched Mikey on YouTube, said.

A GoFundMe campaign to support initial search efforts for Rijavec raised more than $46,000 before being closed.

Linnik said Rijavec's legacy continues to inspire others to make the most of their lives.

"He's just someone that inspires people to like make the best out of their life, take the most, you know, do those things that you kind of hold off on doing," Linnik said. "Yeah, you know, he's just, he always inspired me, you know, get on the water, be grateful for the things that you have, and be grateful for those around you."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

