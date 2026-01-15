Beloved musician Max Zape dies in Chula Vista house fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A beloved San Diego musician died Monday after a house fire broke out at his Chula Vista home, leaving the local music community devastated.

Max Zape, 62, known for his versatility and passion for music spanning more than five decades, was at his longtime home on Loma Lane with his 96-year-old mother, Chris, when the fire started Monday morning.

Fire crews rescued both from the home and rushed them to a hospital. Zape died that same day. His mother remains in stable condition.

"My understanding is the fire broke out in the kitchen. Both were exposed to smoke inhalation," said Joe Mazares, Zape's nephew.

On Wednesday, friends gathered at the fire-damaged home to mourn and remember the musician who touched so many lives.

"It really is heartbreaking," said Gina, a friend.

"We're just all in shock and devastated. He was such a great guy,” said Eric Mabrey.

Mabrey, who had been making music with Zape since they met in grade school, described his longtime friend as someone who loved life and his keyboard.

"Always smiling, always had that laugh," Mabrey said. "For lack of a better term, cool. He was the definition of cool."

Another longtime friend and musician, Rodney Drew, stood holding a CD he collaborated with Zape on in the 1990s.

"He called me out of the blue. I recorded a few tracks on the CD, and we recorded it in this house," Drew said.

Over the decades, Zape was both a solo performer and member of many bands. He became a mentor to other musicians. Jazz was his specialty, but he was versatile across genres.

"He was amazing. He could play any genre. You just wanted to listen to him," Drew said. "He should be remembered as one of the greatest keyboards in San Diego."

Drew had planned for Zape to play at his own funeral someday.

"I told my wife, make sure Max plays at my funeral. Make sure! She hit me with that this morning … Just floored and devastated completely," Drew said.

Fire crews say the fire involved hoarding conditions and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral and other expenses.

Family members are hoping to have a music-filled memorial.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

