Bee sting or rattlesnake bite? ER vet teaches dog owners what to know during heightened Rattlesnake activity

As warmer weather arrives, rattlesnakes become more active, which means an increased risk for dogs on the trail. An emergency vet is sharing what dog owners need to know to keep their pets safe.

Not every dog owner realizes their pet has been bitten by a rattlesnake. Sometimes the signs are subtle — or the owner simply didn't see the snake. An ER vet local to Southern California weighed in on what to look for and what to do.

"What might happen is like your dog cries, you get facial swelling, you're not quite sure, because you didn't see the snake," Kristina Welsh, DVM said.

Welsh said she has had dogs brought in when owners were unsure what had happened, or when they didn't know their dog had been bitten until hours later, by which point the dog's face was swollen.

Rattlesnakes can be identified by their rattle, diamond pattern, and triangular head. Because a bite can happen quickly, knowing what to look for is critical.

"A snakebite is going to be painful, so if it's on the lip, I'll touch the lip if [they react in pain] i have a really high index of suspicion that its going to be a snake bite and not a bee sting ... Sometimes we'll be able to find a couple of punctures as well and those punctures might be bleeding a little bit," Welsh said.

Welsh also said that the vet can run tests to determine whether the snakebite is from a rattlesnake or something else, before administering antivenom.

It is a common misconception that dogs should receive the rattlesnake vaccine. The vaccine can actually cause a reaction with the antivenom that emergency vets use to treat bites, Welsh said. If a dog has received the vaccine, Welsh said owners should tell the vet right away.

Antivenom can be expensive, with some vials costing hundreds of dollars each. Some dogs require multiple vials for treatment.

Dog owners can prepare by getting pet insurance and knowing the location of the closest animal emergency room before heading out on the trail.

Welsh said in the event of a bite, it is important to stay calm and take the dog to the ER vet as soon as possible. Owners should also call the ER vet before bringing the animal in, as the ER vet might not carry the necessary antivenom.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

