Beacons Beach parking lot, pedestrian access reopens Thursday

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - The city of Encinitas announced the reopening of the Beacons Beach access trail and parking lot on Thursday, June 30.

On May 2, an overnight cliff collapse sent soil tumbling down toward the beach but didn't cause any reported injuries or structural damages.

RELATED: Bluff collapse at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas leads to parking, pedestrian access closures

Since then, the city and Scripps Institution of Oceanography have been monitoring the Beacons Beach bluff and parking lot and installed equipment throughout the bluff area to gather data. The city's geotechnical engineer determined that the bluff was stabilizing based on the data collected over an eight-week period following the landslide.

Last week, preparations began to repair the week and will be completed on Wednesday, the city said. The final cleaning of the area will take place Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. People are asked to avoid the area during the final stages of the repair work.

The city will continue to work with Scripps, state parks, and the Coastal Commission to monitor the bluff and maintain beach access.