Bluff collapse at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas leads to parking, pedestrian access closures

Posted at 1:25 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:25:28-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - A minor bluff failure forced closures Monday of a parking lot above Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, along with a switchback trail that for decades has provided pedestrian access to the popular seafront city park.

The overnight cliff collapse sent soil tumbling down toward the beach but caused no reported injuries or structural damage.

"Early inspection ... appears to indicate that the landslide movement was slow and that the movement has stopped," city spokeswoman Julie Taber said.

"In an abundance of caution, city geotechnical and engineering staff will monitor and evaluate the landslide area for potential future instability for the next 30 to 90 days."

The ground movement "created numerous visible cracks" in the bluff along with damage to the switchback trail, Taber said.

The parking area and footpath will be off-limits to the public until further notice. Beachgoers are advised to alternately use the Grandview or Stonesteps pedestrian access points until the Beacon's trail is open again.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
