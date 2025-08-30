Beachfront businesses gear up for Labor Day Weekend rush

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO — Labor Day weekend has arrived in San Diego County, and with the clear skies and warm temperatures, beachfront businesses are gearing up for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

The San Diego Tourism Authority estimates based on previous years, that Labor Day weekend generates around $87 million in economic impact from tourists visiting the region.

In Ocean Beach, local businesses are preparing for the influx. Carol Ladiges, owner of Lighthouse Ice Cream, is looking forward to her first Labor Day Weekend back since reopening in May after an electrical fire burned down her shop in November 2023.

"We're baking waffle cones like crazy. We sell hundreds of waffles and they're fresh made. We got our ice cream order in today," Ladiges said. "On the weekends, 400 to 500 people will come in each day, and that's a lot, considering maybe we get 200 during the week."

Heavy crowds expected

San Diego Police Department officials say they're expecting about 15,000 people per day in Ocean Beach this weekend. Many tourists visit from other parts of California, drawn by San Diego's superior beach conditions.

Ethan Carrington and Daphne Schiebler, visiting from Santa Barbara, came specifically for the surfing.

"Looking forward to the beaches and the waves are so much better than Santa Barbara's, so we're gonna surf," Schiebler said.

When asked what makes San Diego beaches better than Santa Barbara's, Carrington said the water quality makes the difference.

"Less seaweed in the water. It's very clear, and we're here for the waves," Carrington said.

Safety reminder for beachgoers

Tim Johnson, an Ocean Beach local, warns visitors about potential encounters with stingrays, especially around the jetties, due to unusually warm water temperatures. Rinse stations are available nearby for anyone who gets stung.

Johnson also admits that as a local, he's going to beat the crowds as early as possible at the beach all weekend.

"You know, this is good for the community. The water and the beach is so healthy and so fun, and for people to embrace it and have a chance to enjoy it, you know, we're happy to have our beach host people coming to enjoy themselves," Johnson said.

Police prepare for busy weekend

The San Diego Police Department has set up a command post in the parking lot next to the beach, expecting at least 15,000 people per day throughout the weekend.

"And for us to better prepare and react accordingly to anything in the beach areas, we set up a command post, and what that can do is mitigate our delay in responding to calls for service here at the beach, but also provide a visible presence to hopefully deter any issues here at the beach," Sergeant Saum Poorsaleh said.

Poorsaleh says in past years, officers have dealt with public intoxication, fights, and narcotics issues. With the influx of tourists coming in for the holiday weekend, they'll have at least 50 officers per day down in Ocean Beach focusing on keeping everyone safe.