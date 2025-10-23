Bay Park neighbors raise safety concerns after ICE operation injures three officers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents of a quiet Bay Park cul-de-sac are questioning whether federal immigration officers put their neighborhood at risk during an operation that left three agents injured and scattered crash debris all over their street.

The incident unfolded on Dakota Street, where signs warn drivers to slow down for children playing. Some neighbors say the heavy law enforcement response was excessive for a residential area that includes a home daycare and a school a few blocks away.

"No matter what the offense was, the risk to public safety in this street and the amount of and their response was unwarranted, unnecessary, dangerous, and reckless," one resident said.

ICE says the confrontation began when officers attempted to arrest a Kuwaiti man with a final deportation order. According to ICE, the suspect rammed into law enforcement vehicles while trying to evade arrest, injuring three federal officers who were taken to the hospital.

Residents described a chaotic scene on Wednesday afternoon.

"I was sitting on my front porch, just relaxing, and I kept hearing sirens and like screeching tires," said Samantha Helvig, who heard the commotion.

Another neighbor ran outside after hearing loud crashes.

"I see a bunch of masked people in vests with guns pulled out at this one person. I'm like, what's going on?" said Michael Burreec, a resident who heard the crash.

The pursuit left crash debris scattered across multiple blocks, with debris from the initial collision found on a street near a school, several blocks away from where the operation concluded.

Many residents are now questioning whether the enforcement action was appropriate for their neighborhood, particularly given the presence of children and a home daycare on the street.

"The risk versus the reward was unnecessary," said Burreec.

Field Office Director Patrick Divver defended the operation on Thursday, saying, "The safety of our officers, our law enforcement partners, the public, and the individuals we arrest remains paramount. Officers with ERO San Diego consistently exercise sound judgment and employ professional tactics in the safe and effective execution of all enforcement actions."

ICE officials said they will pursue criminal charges against the suspect for assaulting and resisting federal officers. The agency has not provided any updates on the officers' conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

