Bay Park businesses and residents say ongoing Morena Boulevard construction is driving away customers

BAY PARK (KGTV) — Bay Park residents and business owners say they are fed up with ongoing construction on Morena Boulevard that has left orange cones lining the street for months.

Business owners say the construction is not just an inconvenience, but it is driving customers away.

At Luce’s Bar and Kitchen, bar manager Alexander Sciuto says business has been down since August.

"Business has definitely been down since, I mean, it's been since August now," Sciuto said.

Sciuto pointed to a lane closure sign on Morena Boulevard where orange cones line the street.

"There used to be 10 spots on that side of the street. A lot of our customers come in and if they don't see a parking, they just keep driving," Sciuto said.

Because of the drop in business, Sciuto said they have had to cut hours for their staff.

"I would think for a major thoroughfare like Morena Boulevard, this would be top priority to get finished as soon as possible, but it doesn't seem like it," Sciuto said.

According to the city’s website, the project started in 2022 to build a major wastewater and brine pipeline system connecting Bay Park to University City, while also adding bike lanes. The project is phase one of Pure Water San Diego, which will make sure the region has a reliable water supply even during droughts.

Bay Park resident Mike Beltran feels the same way about the construction.

"It's a mess," Beltran said.

Beltran has children who attend a nearby elementary school and says the ongoing construction is creating safety concerns.

"When people are dropping off their kids, there's tons more cars in the area, not to mention more kids in the area and families walking and biking," Beltran said.

Between the delays and big rig trucks cutting through residential streets, Beltran is frustrated.

"Not to mention the streets are getting really chewed up now. Like I've never seen these streets in such bad condition. And so that taxes our cars," Beltran said.

I took residents' concerns to the city and am waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

