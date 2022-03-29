BASE jumper who died leaping off University City condo identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The man who died after BASE jumping from a University City high-rise has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eric Roden, 48, of Cardiff, was identified as the deceased, according to the medical examiner's office.

The San Diego Police Department said the fatal fall happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lombard Place. They said Roden was wearing a helmet and had a parachute with him when he jumped off the 23rd floor of the building.

The medical examiner's office said a family member was with him but did not jump.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parachuter dies after leaping 23 stories from condo building near Westfield UTC