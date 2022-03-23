Parachuter dies after falling 15 stories from condo building near Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead after his parachute failed to deploy when he jumped off the roof of a condo high-rise building in University City Tuesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the fatal fall happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lombard Place.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a jumper from the Palisade condominium at Westfield UTC. When police arrived at the scene, they found a base jumper who had hit the ground after falling from the roof of the building.

Authorities say they tried to perform life-saving measures for the man but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man's parachute was still inside of his backpack and he was also wearing a helmet. SDPD says the victim's daughter arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, and she had to be held down by officers before being taken to a local hospital.

Police are not sure if the victim lived in the building or how he got access to the roof. They are also trying to find out how the victim's daughter received word of the incident.