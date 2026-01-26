Barrio Logan community holds 'Stand for what is Sacred' procession after Minneapolis shooting deaths

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “We have seen the attacks of ICE agents, the federal government, on the immigrants from all over backgrounds, and this is not acceptable,” said Taha Hassane, Imam of the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The second shooting death in Minneapolis in less than a month involving federal agents sparked reactions of anger toward the Trump administration and concern for the immigrant community.

“We're living in a time where violence and intimidation are being used against our most vulnerable populations,” said Mary Sue Brookshire, the pastor of Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ.

Sunday, hundreds from different faiths across San Diego joined together at Cesar Chavez Park: Walking down one street, for one reason.

To "Stand for all that is Sacred."

“We believe that there is nothing more sacred than the human life, no more sacred than the dignity of people,” said Hassane.

“I'm an immigrant myself. I came here when I was 14 years old. I've had a wonderful life. This is my country, and I am here because I'm advocating for all the people who came from where I came,” said one of the people walking in the procession.

This procession was organized before the death of Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was killed by federal agents on Saturday.

Those there said his death brings even more emphasis on their cause; To protect life and humanity.

“I think it adds a reminder of how high tensions are and how people are literally putting their lives on the line to stand up for what they believe in,” said Brookshire.

The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have driven a movement that runs deep in San Diego.

“We are coming all together to protect one another and to show solidarity with one another,” said Hassane.