Balboa Park paid parking protests continue as restaurant workers face job cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Protests against parking fees at Balboa Park continued Saturday as restaurant owners and workers say the charges are forcing significant staff reductions throughout the "crown jewel" of San Diego.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of San Diego's Air and Space Museum, calling for the complete repeal of parking fees that have impacted not just visitors but employees working at the park's restaurants and attractions.

"For the past 25 years, we've provided good jobs for thousands and thousands of San Diegans. We fear that paid parking will force us to substantially reduce the number of wonderful people we employ," David Cohn said.

Cohn is the owner and founder of Cohn Restaurant Group, which operates restaurants in the park.

April Mergy, general manager at The Prado Restaurant at Balboa Park, said the parking fees have already forced dramatic staffing cuts.

"We've cut our staff down significantly from five days a week working. They're going down to four days, three days a week. Some are even at two," Mergy said.

The protests come just one day after Mayor Todd Gloria announced an expansion of free parking zones at Balboa Park specifically for city residents. Under the changes, San Diego residents can park for free in several lots including Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper and Lower Inspiration Points.

However, restaurant workers and protesters say the mayor's compromise doesn't go far enough.

"San Diegans are so mad that they're just looking at this as another mask as a smoke and mirrors. Let's just give you a little something so you can be quiet. We're not gonna be quiet. We want a full repeal," Mergy said. "It is the park and the situation we're hoping that this gets repealed."

Parking rates for non-residents remain unchanged and are listed on the city's website. ABC 10News is waiting for the city to respond for comment about the ongoing parking fee controversy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

