Bad Bunny concerts this weekend a boost for local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A busy weekend is in store for downtown businesses as Puerto Rican superstar, Bad Bunny, headlines Petco Park two nights in a row.

Friday, a merchandise truck popped up outside of Petco, selling things like t-shirts, sweaters, towels and more.

Fans, traveling from as far as Fresno, stood in line for hours for their chance to buy his merchandise.

The Saturday concert sold out so fast that a second show was added for Sunday.

The concerts are a welcome boost for the local economy and businesses surrounding Petco Park.

Both bubs and The Blind Burro, just a block from Petco, are staffing up, ordering extra food and alcohol for both nights.

The concerts are scheduled for 7 p.m. on both nights.

The merchandise truck, off 10th and K Streets, will be back open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Fans are advised to arrive early for the concert.

