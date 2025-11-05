Aviation expert weighs in on Transportation Secretary's airspace closure warning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's warning that parts of U.S. airspace could close next week due to air traffic controller shortages, aviation experts are providing context about what such closures would mean for travelers.

Jim Kidrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air and Space Museum and a former Navy fighter pilot, said safety considerations are driving the potential decision.

"Our airspace is something that is very, very sacred," Kidrick said. "I think what they're trying to do is they're trying to err on the safety side."

Duffy's warning came as air traffic controllers continue working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown, with nearly 50% of major air traffic control facilities facing staffing shortages according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Kidrick explained that partial airspace closures aren't unprecedented, noting that some smaller airports already operate without air traffic controllers. He emphasized that pilots have extensive training and technology to land safely even without staffed control towers.

"If all of a sudden all of the air traffic controllers just died tomorrow, OK, all those airplanes are going to get to the ground safely," Kidrick said.

The aviation expert distinguished potential partial closures from the complete airspace shutdown following 9/11, which lasted almost three days and grounded all civilian aircraft.

The impact is already being felt locally. San Diego International Airport experienced delays last weekend due to staffing shortages as controllers called out during the prolonged shutdown.

"So as they go through this management of potential delays, potential closures, realize that it's all because they want to ensure your safety," Kidrick said.

The government shutdown is set to become the longest in American history within hours, with no immediate resolution in sight after the 14th failed vote to end the impasse.

