Average San Diego County gas price drops under $6 a gallon

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped 1.3 cents Tuesday to $5.997, falling under $6 a gallon for the first time since Sept. 10.

The average price is 9 cents less than one week ago and 41.8 cents less than one month ago, but $1.161 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased $1.311 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

After coming within seven-tenths of a cent of its record high of $6.434 (set Oct. 5, 2022), San Diego County's average price began dropping after Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Sept. 28 that cheaper winter-blend gasoline would be sold immediately instead of on the customary Nov. 1 date.

The national average price dropped for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.149. It is 11.7 cents less than one week ago and 23.1 cents less than one month ago, but $1.113 more than one year ago. The national average price has increased $1.167 since the attack on Iran.

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