Authorities name officers and suspect in Spring Valley shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities on Wednesday identified two Chula Vista police officers and a 30-year-old man who exchanged gunfire following a vehicle pursuit and collision in Spring Valley last week.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 8600 block of Tyler Street after police were investigating a domestic violence report involving a firearm at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Paseo Monti in Chula Vista, according to Lt. Cesar Jimenez of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers were later directed to a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the suspect, later identified as Spring Valley resident Archie Armstrong, Jimenez said.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Armstrong refused to comply and drove toward officers, nearly striking one of them, according to police. Armstrong then collided with another vehicle occupied by two people near the intersection of Sweetwater Road and Tyler Street in Spring Valley, police said.



One of the occupants was transported to a hospital with a complaint of pain and later released, according to police.

"Armstrong exited his vehicle and shot at the officers with a handgun as he ran from the scene. Officer James Alvarez-Raigoza and Sergeant Robert Murgia returned fire, striking Armstrong in the leg," the SDPD said in a statement.

Following his release from hospital care, Armstrong was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of various felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Alvarez-Raigoza, a four-year veteran of the Chula Vista Police Department, and Murgia, a 24-year department veteran, were not injured in the shooting, authorities said.

