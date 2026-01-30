Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities investigate Spring Valley officer-involved shooting

Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley Thursday evening.
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley Thursday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened along Sweetwater Road and Tyler Street around 5:30 p.m.

The shooting involved the Chula Vista Police Department. At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is helping with traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
