Authorities investigate Spring Valley officer-involved shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley Thursday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened along Sweetwater Road and Tyler Street around 5:30 p.m.

The shooting involved the Chula Vista Police Department. At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is helping with traffic in the area.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.