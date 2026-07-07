Authorities identify man found dead on Nimitz Blvd. in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a 62-year-old man who was found dead last week on a Point Loma Heights-area street.

Darrell Cogdill of San Diego was found lying on the roadway in the 4400 block of Nimitz Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Paramedics took Cogdill to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Medical personnel at the hospital located traumatic injuries to (his) upper body, including a gunshot wound," said Sgt. David Garren of the San Diego Police Department. "These findings prompted a homicide investigation."

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