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Authorities identify man found dead on Nimitz Blvd. in Point Loma Heights

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KGTV
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a 62-year-old man who was found dead last week on a Point Loma Heights-area street.

Darrell Cogdill of San Diego was found lying on the roadway in the 4400 block of Nimitz Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Paramedics took Cogdill to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Medical personnel at the hospital located traumatic injuries to (his) upper body, including a gunshot wound," said Sgt. David Garren of the San Diego Police Department. "These findings prompted a homicide investigation."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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