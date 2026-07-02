San Diego police investigate man's death in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police launched an investigation Thursday morning into a man’s death in San Diego’s Point Loma Heights area.

San Diego police told ABC 10News officers were dispatched sometime Wednesday night to the 4400 block of Nimitz Boulevard due to a death deemed suspicious.

Police confirmed homicide detectives were sent to the scene; no other details regarding the investigation were released.

In a post on X/Twitter just before 6:20 a.m. Thursday, police said Nimitz Boulevard was closed in both directions between West Point Loma Boulevard and Tennyson Street. The Nimitz Boulevard on-ramp from Famosa Boulevard was also shut down.

Police added, “The closures are expected to last several hours. Please take alternate routes to avoid the area.”