Authorities identify 6 victims killed in plane crash near Murrieta

KABC
National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that killed six people near Murietta early Saturday morning.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 09, 2023
MURRIETA, Calif. (KGTV) - The six victims who died when their plane crashed in Riverside County after it attempted to land at the French Valley Airport for a second time have been identified.

On Sunday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner identified the six victims as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta, Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula, Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach, Alma Razick, 51, and Ibrahem Razick, 46, both of Temecula.

The crash happened early Saturday morning in Murrieta when a Cessna C550 business jet en route from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas crashed short of the French Valley Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, around 4:15 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it appeared that "weather was at the minimums for landing at that airport, so the visibility and ceiling allowed for a landing, but it was right at the minimums."

The preliminary report is expected to be published in about two weeks.

