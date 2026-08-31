Authorities arrest, indict North Carolina woman in connection with deadly San Diego mosque shooting

Prosecutors in North Carolina are announcing the arrest and indictment of a Winston-Salem woman in connection with the deadly mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego earlier this year.

Watch the press conference live 12 p.m. in the player below:

ABC 10News Live Video Livestream

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, as well as FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Reid Davis, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn, Jr., and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr., are expected to provide information on the latest developments.

On May 18, two suspects — identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez — opened fire at the Clairemont mosque, killing three men.

The suspects fled following the shooting and were later found dead after shooting themselves, according to San Diego police.

The three victims were identified as mosque security guard Amin Abdullah, 51, and congregation members Nadir Awad, 57, and Mansour Kaziha, 78.

Abdullah was credited for initiating the lockdown at the mosque and engaging the suspects as the incident unfolded, while Awad and Kaziha were lauded for their bravery as they helped draw the shooters’ attention away from the mosque and those gathered inside.