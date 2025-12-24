Australia bans social media for kids under 16 as San Diego schools see success with phone-free policies

SAN DIEGO UNIFIED (KGTV) — Australia has implemented the world's first social media ban for children under 16, sparking debate about whether such restrictions represent necessary protection or government overreach.

The groundbreaking legislation took effect on December 10, establishing a minimum age for social media use and requiring platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to take reasonable steps to prevent underage users from creating accounts.

The ban establishes an obligation on providers of age-restricted social media platforms to prevent age-restricted users from having accounts, marking the first policy of its kind globally.

Meanwhile, San Diego Unified School District has seen positive results from its own digital restrictions. The district launched a "Phone Free School Day" policy this school year, requiring phones to be off and out of sight during school hours except for emergencies, specific health needs, or teacher-authorized instruction.

Alina Nguyễn, a senior at Hoover High School, said the policy has improved her school experience.

"I would say it's been a pretty good experience not being able to use my phone during school hours," Nguyễn said. "I think it just makes me more productive and it gives me less distractions during class hours."

School board officials report the policy has been successful, with teachers noting students are more focused and students feeling they're able to spend more time making friends.

Regarding Australia's social media ban, school district representatives expressed support for the approach.

"Go Australia. I think that's a fantastic idea," one official said. "I don't know to the extent that those conversations are happening on a nationwide or even statewide basis here in the United States."

However, the Australian ban faces legal challenges. Reddit has filed a lawsuit in Australia's highest court to overturn the restriction, arguing that Australia is one of their biggest markets and that the ban interferes with free political communication implied by the country's constitution.

The debate raises questions about the balance between protecting young people from potential digital harms and preserving access to online platforms and communication.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.