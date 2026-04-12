At least one person killed in fiery crash on South Bay freeway in Bonita

BONITA (CNS) - At least one person was killed Saturday when a car crashed into the back of a tow truck and caught fire on the South Bay (54) Freeway in Bonita, east of National City.

The crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound South Bay Freeway west of the South Bay (125) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the tow truck picked up a vehicle on the right-hand shoulder when the car slammed into it and caught fire, also causing the vehicle on the tow truck to catch fire.

The wreckage blocked eastbound lanes 2 and 3 of the South Bay Freeway and prompted a SigAlert.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office was summoned to the scene at 4:43 p.m.

Authorities did not say who died in the crash.

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