Arizona and SMU will face off in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 46th annual Holiday Bowl will be a matchup between the17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats and the SMU Mustangs, sports officials announced Sunday.

The match between the two teams will mark the first ever Holiday Bowl held in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium.

“The Trust and Will Holiday Bowl is well known for explosive, high-scoring games and down-to-the-wire finishes,” said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, organizers of the annual Holiday Bowl. “This matchup between potent offenses and exciting styles of football should provide another exciting chapter in the history of San Diego’s bowl game. Expect the Wildcats and Mustangs to put on quite a show!”

Arizona and SMU have played each other twice, once in 1938 and once in 1985. SMU won the first meeting and Arizona won the second, however, Arizona is riding a five game winning streak into the bowl game.

The Wildcats have been in the Holiday Bowl twice, playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers both times, splitting those games. SMU has competed in the Holiday Bowl once before, when the Mustangs lost to BYU by one point in 1980.

Tickets will start at $50 and can be purchased at Holidaybowl.com.