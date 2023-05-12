Anchor Wale Aliyu's report on evolving border situation as Title 42 ends

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News has brought you continuing coverage from the U.S.-Mexico border over the last two weeks in anticipation of Title 42's expiration. The end of the pandemic-era and Trump administration policy will shift how the U.S. Customs and Border Protection processes migrants seeking entry into the country.

As 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu has learned, an influx of migrants has grown at the border in south San Diego County, counting down the seconds Title 42 has left.

Our newsroom has brought you their stories all week: They are here in search of a better life. They are tired after braving long journeys to get here. They are hungry: Some people even ate leaves to sustain themselves.

They are desperate for help.

When Aliyu reported from the border earlier this week, many of the migrants asked 10News crews to charge their phones, so they could connect to the world and complete the necessary asylum process.

The surge of migrants is only expected to grow once Title 42 officially ends at 8:59 p.m. PT Thursday.

