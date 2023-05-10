Migrants at San Diego border confused about what happens when Title 42 ends

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Frustration at the U.S.-Mexico border in south San Diego County is growing among hundreds of migrants while they wait and hope to make their asylum claims.

Despite the much-anticipated end to Title 42, there remains confusion among the group about what will happen next.

Antonio Guerrero, who came to the border from Colombia, said the migrants waiting were given minimal information and he doesn't have a clear understanding of what the immigration laws mean for his journey.

He traveled with his wife and mother, and he told ABC 10News they had to leave because of threats in Colombia. His hope is to reach his daughter and grandchild in Austin, Texas.

With Title 42 set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Customs and Border Protection has asked migrants to not present themselves at the border and instead use the CBP One app.

Some migrants said the app doesn't work, while others said they've applied and when they heard nothing back, decided to make the journey.

ABC 10News also talked to Sorely, another migrant from Colombia. She also said she has little understanding of Title 42.

She said she thought it ended on Wednesday, and she thinks Title 8 means everyone will suddenly be deported.

Several migrants told ABC 10News they were told the process to claim asylum was easier, getting information from news outlets and social media back home.

Some said had they known the realities of what would happen, they wouldn't have come.

Title 42 has been in place since 2020.