Border Patrol Union representative says processing stations are over capacity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Capacity limits are being tested at the seven facilities near the border.

Migrants are crossing into the San Diego sector daily between the border fences.

Wednesday morning, a Border Patrol Union representative told ABC 10News that at least one thousand migrants from all over the world were waiting at the border beginning near the coastline at Friendship Park.

Angela Chavez is part of that group of asylum seekers. She's from Colombia.

Chavez said she's been waiting to be picked up by agents to head to a processing facility for two days.

"I came for a better situation and for a better economic future and for a better future," said Chavez.

She has three kids back at home, and she hopes she can create a better life.

"In Colombia, to get a visa, they quoted us that it we can't get one until 2026," she said.

She said that's why she didn't apply for a Visa, and also said she didn't know about the CBP One app.

The union representative said agents haven't been given a plan on what's going to happen once Title 42 is lifted.

The union representative said capacity at 7 a.m. before at all seven of the stations across the San Diego sector is now at 128 percent.

The union representative said in total, there are three thousand and thirty-seven people in the facilities.

We reached out to Border Patrol to confirm what capacity looks like inside the many processing centers around San Diego County, but they say they can't talk about that due to operational concerns.