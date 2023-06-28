Anchor Adam Racusin looks into what's next after encampment ban approval

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Adam Racusin was in the Golden Hill community reporting on the city council's final approval of banning encampment bans throughout San Diego.

On June 13, the City Council approved the ordinance in a 5-4 vote. Under the law, it would be considered a misdemeanor for unhoused citizens to have tents in many city areas, such as near parks, shelters, schools, and trolley stations.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, beaches were added to the list of city areas where encampments would be prohibited. Some council members opposed the amendment to the ordinance, but the ban was set to proceed as planned.

