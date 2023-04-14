Wale Aliyu looks into homeless encampment ban proposal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You don’t have to drive far in San Diego to find homeless encampments along sidewalks, in parks, and near waterways.

San Diego’s unhoused population is growing faster than the City of San Diego can help them.

The latest report from the San Diego Regional Task Force on homelessness in October shows that for every 10 people housed, 13 more are becoming homeless.

Wale Aliyu is live downtown where an ordinance to ban encampments in many places in San Diego is in public comment.

Watch the video above for more.