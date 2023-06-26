Homeless advocates light up I-5 overpass sign in response to San Diego encampment ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Advocates for those unhoused around San Diego set up a "Housing Now" sign for all to see over Interstate 5 on Sunday evening.

The group told ABC 10News the sign was in response to the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that the San Diego City Council voted in favor of passing earlier this month.

Under the ordinance, it would be considered a misdemeanor for unhoused people to have tents in many city areas, including near parks, shelters, schools and trolley stations.

“We call this an overpass light brigade and our message tonight is housing now,” said Martha Sullivan, an organizer with the San Diego Housing Emergency Alliance.

The illuminated sign was visible to southbound traffic on the overpass on Sixth Avenue, between Cedar and Elm.

“Housing ends homelessness; that’s what we need. We don’t need for thousands of San Diegans to be made criminals,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said they plan to attend Tuesday's City Council meeting where councilmembers are expected to take the next steps in formalizing the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

Instead of criminalizing camping, Sullivan and other advocates would like to see more low-income housing.

“They’ve done nothing wrong besides being priced out of our very high cost market,” she said.

Sullivan and others said they hope the City Council will reconsider their decision.

“This ordinance to criminalize people living on our streets will not be effective ... and in fact create more problems than it will solve,” added John Brady, executive director of Lived Experience Advisers.

Brady shared with ABC 10News that he once faced homelessness himself. He fears most for vulnerable San Diego seniors being priced out of their homes at an increasing rate.

“People are losing their housing in their retirement years and dying on our streets because we are not building enough,” he said.

The City Council is set to revisit the Unsafe Camping Ordinance discussion Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m.