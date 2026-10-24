Vote centers open today, October 24 in San Diego County for in-person voting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — In-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election began today at 41 vote centers in San Diego County.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

An additional 180 vote centers will open next Saturday, Oct. 31, increasing the countywide total to 221. These will also be open daily from 8a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the final day of voting, Nov. 3, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the county Registrar of Voters office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The list of vote centers is available here.

Voters can use the Registrar's online map to find nearby centers and see estimated wait times.

Ballots can also be returned by mail or at any of the Registrar's official drop boxes around the county.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. The Registrar of Voters must receive mailed ballots no later than seven days after Election Day.

Ballots returned at official drop boxes or vote centers must be dropped by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

More information is available here.