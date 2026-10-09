Marnie von Wilpert leads race for California's redrawn 48th Congressional District

Marnie von Wilpert's lead in the race for Congress is growing. According to a new ABC 10News Union Tribune poll, she now leads Republican Jim Desmond by 9 points, 47 to 38, with 15 percent of voters still undecided.

This is a hotly contested district. You've probably seen all the commercials on TV.

The district is one of those redrawn in California to help Democrats pick up an extra seat in Congress. Election Day is November 3rd.

A total of 41 percent of those asked said they are somewhat satisfied with the choice of candidates in the race, while 24 percent answered very satisfied and 20 percent said they were not very satisfied.

In all, 71 percent of those asked said they disapprove of the job Congress is doing, while 16 percent said they approve.

Also in the poll, 30 percent of those asked said the economy is the most important issue facing Congress right now, followed by threats to democracy and election security at 24 and 12 percent, respectively.

For the poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 685 adults from California's redistricted 48th Congressional District between October 1 and October 7.

Click here to see the full results of the poll.