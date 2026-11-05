Marni von Wilpert projected to win race for newly redrawn 48th Congressional District seat, AP projects

Democrat Marni von Wilpert is the projected winner for California's 48th Congressional District seat.

The Associated Press announced that von Wilpert is expected to defeat Republican nominee Jim Desmond.

After speaking with ABC 10News in a previous interview, von Wilpert said she wanted to be elected to “stand up to the Trump administration.”

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"Instead of spending taxpayer money on other wars, spend it here in America on Social Security, on Medicare, making sure that we're focusing on the American people's needs and not Donald Trump's wars in the Middle East," von Wilpert said.

Among her priorities, von Wilpert has said she plans to focus on fighting crime, preventing wildfires and lowering the cost of living.

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The 48th Congressional District was redrawn ahead of the election, a change that was expected to improve Democrats' chances of gaining an additional seat in Congress.

The seat was previously held by Republican Darrell Issa, who is set to retire.

The redrawn district now stretches from North County San Diego into the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area.

