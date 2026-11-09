California voters reject Proposition 41, AP reports

Voters in California have rejected Proposition 41, which would have added new rules for special taxes proposed in the state, including requiring a state audit before certain tax measures go before voters, AP reports.

Proposition 41 would have added new rules for special taxes proposed in California, including requiring a state audit before certain tax measures go before voters

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The measure was also set to prevent state taxes approved after Jan. 1, 2026, from keeping the revenue they generate outside California’s voter-approved spending limit. Taxes that don't follow that requirement would be invalidated.

Programs receiving money from new state special taxes would also have faced audits before an election and additional audits on a recurring basis.

Prop. 40 is nullified if Prop. 41 receives more votes than Prop. 40, even if it passes.