Alpine woman rebuilds strength after cancer through CrossFit

More than a decade after surviving leukemia, one Alpine woman is finding strength in a place she never imagined — a CrossFit gym.

What started as a way to regain control of her body after years of treatments and health complications has turned into something much bigger for Robin Florance: confidence, community and a new sense of purpose.

Inside Alpine Ranch CrossFit, the sound of barbells crashing to the floor signals the end of another intense workout. For Florance, it represents progress.

“But I really didn't think that this was something I could do,” Florance said. “These are elite athletes, and I've never been an athlete.”

In 2013, Florance was diagnosed with leukemia. She says the years that followed were filled with hospital visits, treatments and complications that took a major toll on her body.

“I ended up with osteoporosis, malnutrition because I just couldn't eat, kidney disease and a host of other things,” she said. “Just the whole buffet.”

After years of recovery, Florance joined Alpine Ranch CrossFit last June. While she expected the workouts to be difficult, she says the environment made all the difference.

“It should have been a lot harder, but the coaches here are amazing, the people are amazing,” Florance said. “They're like a family. Everybody cheers you on.”

Her coach and the owner of Alpine Ranch CrossFit, Chappie Hunter, says Florance’s journey has inspired others in the gym.

“Recovery is in different steps for different people,” Hunter said. “But physical activity is one of the best medicines that you can prescribe for anyone. She has proven that, and it provides inspiration for all of my athletes in here.”

Nearly a year after beginning CrossFit, Florance recently participated in the CrossFit Open — the worldwide annual competition that challenges athletes through workouts focused on strength, endurance and mental toughness.

For Florance, the accomplishment is about more than competition.

“I’m stronger than I think I ever was even before,” she said.

She hopes her story encourages others not to count themselves out, regardless of age, fitness level or medical history.

“CrossFit is for everybody, really,” Florance said. “Anybody can do this. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”