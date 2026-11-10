Alleged arson fires erupt in Lemon Grove; suspect jailed

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) — A 35-year-old man suspected of intentionally starting a pair of vegetation fires in Lemon Grove Monday was arrested near the sites of the blazes shortly after they erupted.

The first of the two fires broke out near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and state Route 94 shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"As Heartland Fire & Rescue personnel worked to extinguish the flames, witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area," sheriff's Lt. Patrick Fox said. "Witnesses also provided deputies with video footage of the suspect."

A short time later, authorities got word of a second fire burning a short distance west of the site of the first one.

"Witnesses again observed a man matching the same description running from the scene and onto the freeway," Fox said.

Deputies fanned out through the area and found the suspect, later identified as Austin J. Francisnlying underneath a truck, according sheriff's officials. During a pat-down, the personnel found a glass pipe and a cigarette lighter in his jacket pocket, authorities said.

"Witnesses reported Francis was wearing a ski mask during the incident and was observed discarding clothing in an apparent attempt to change his appearance," Fox said.

After being detained and taken to the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation, Francis tried repeatedly to kick a deputy, causing no injuries, authorities said.

Francis was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest, possessing illegal drug paraphernalia and wearing a mask during the commission of a crime.

One of the fires burned an area about 30 yards long and 75 yards wide, and the second blackened a roughly 150- by 10-yard patch of ground, Fox said.

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