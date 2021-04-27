All San Diego County-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites to allow walk-up vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Tuesday, all San Diego County-hosted coronavirus vaccine sites are open for walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations.

Walk-up vaccinations will be available while supplies last each day at that site, according to the county. The county will still offer appointments that can be scheduled ahead of time online, but some doses will be set aside each day for walk-up patients.

Anyone 16 and older who lives or works in San Diego County can get a vaccine at a county site at no cost.

County-run sites do not include all of the region's locations, including some of the largest sites like the Del Mar Fairgrounds site, which is run by Scripps, and the Chula Vista Center, which is run by Sharp Healthcare.

A list of county-run vaccination sites is available below and online here:

Copley-Price YMCA

4300 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105

Mondays & Fridays

9 AM – 3:30 PM

East Public Health Center

367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Lemon Grove Community Center

(last day at this location: 4/29, moving to Lemon Grove Senior Center on 5/2)

3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Rhoades Recreation Center

600 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista

Tuesday-Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)

5450 Linda Vista Road, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mar Vista High School

524 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Martin Luther King Community Center

140 E. 12th St, National City

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mexican Consulate

1549 India St, San Diego

Tuesday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

North Inland – First United Methodist Church

341 Kalmia Street, Escondido

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center

1701 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

San Ysidro – Southwestern College

460 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

South Region Live Well Center

690 Oxford St, Chula Vista

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)

415 Euclid Ave, San Diego

Friday & Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13

5130 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Border View YMCA

3601 Arey Dr. San Diego

Sunday – Thursday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)

4343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego

Tuesday – Saturday

9 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Sites – Open specific days only. Note dates.

Mira Mesa Senior Center

8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Friday 5/14

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Mission San Luis Rey

4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057

Thursday 4/29

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Northgate Market: City Heights

5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105

Thursday 5/13

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083

Saturday 5/8

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Sherman Heights Community Center

2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102

Tuesday 4/27

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru

Southwestern College Otay Lakes

900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Friday 4/30

9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Mobile Walk-Thru