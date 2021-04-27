All San Diego County-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites to allow walk-up vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Starting Tuesday, all San Diego County-hosted coronavirus vaccine sites are open for walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations.
Walk-up vaccinations will be available while supplies last each day at that site, according to the county. The county will still offer appointments that can be scheduled ahead of time online, but some doses will be set aside each day for walk-up patients.
Anyone 16 and older who lives or works in San Diego County can get a vaccine at a county site at no cost.
County-run sites do not include all of the region's locations, including some of the largest sites like the Del Mar Fairgrounds site, which is run by Scripps, and the Chula Vista Center, which is run by Sharp Healthcare.
A list of county-run vaccination sites is available below and online here:
Copley-Price YMCA
4300 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105
Mondays & Fridays
9 AM – 3:30 PM
East Public Health Center
367 N. Magnolia Ave, El Cajon
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Lemon Grove Community Center
(last day at this location: 4/29, moving to Lemon Grove Senior Center on 5/2)
3146 School Ln, Lemon Grove
Sunday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Linda Rhoades Recreation Center
600 North Santa Fe Ave, Vista
Tuesday-Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Linda Vista Vaccine Site at University of San Diego (USD)
5450 Linda Vista Road, San Diego
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mar Vista High School
524 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Martin Luther King Community Center
140 E. 12th St, National City
Sunday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mexican Consulate
1549 India St, San Diego
Tuesday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
North Inland – First United Methodist Church
341 Kalmia Street, Escondido
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Oceanside – North Coastal Live Well Health Center
1701 Mission Ave, Oceanside
Sunday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
San Ysidro – Southwestern College
460 W. San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
South Region Live Well Center
690 Oxford St, Chula Vista
Sunday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Tubman-Chavez Community Center (moving to Jacobs Center TBD)
415 Euclid Ave, San Diego
Friday & Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
College Area – San Diego State University (SDSU) Viejas Arena Lot 13
5130 Canyon Crest Drive, San Diego
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Border View YMCA
3601 Arey Dr. San Diego
Sunday – Thursday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mountain View – Educational Cultural Complex (ECC)
4343 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego
Tuesday – Saturday
9 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Sites – Open specific days only. Note dates.
Mira Mesa Senior Center
8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
Friday 5/14
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru
Mission San Luis Rey
4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
Thursday 4/29
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru
Northgate Market: City Heights
5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
Thursday 5/13
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
Saturday 5/8
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru
Sherman Heights Community Center
2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102
Tuesday 4/27
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru
Southwestern College Otay Lakes
900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Friday 4/30
9:30 AM – 3:30 PM
Mobile Walk-Thru