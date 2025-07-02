Albertsons, Ralphs & Vons workers reach tentative labor deal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The union representing more than 45,000 workers for Ralphs, Albertsons, Pavilions and Vons across Southern California announced Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the grocery companies.

The union workers had previously authorized a strike if a deal could not be reached. No specific details of the proposed agreement were released, although union officials said it includes higher wages, additional pension contributions and improvements in health, welfare and staffing.



"This victory wouldn't have been possible without the power of our collective action," according to a statement from the United Food and Commercial Workers' union negotiating committee. "We stood strong against the companies' disrespect and made it clear that we were ready to fight for the contract we deserve. Today proves that when workers stand together, we win.

"We look forward to sharing and discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process."

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Kroger -- the parent company of Ralphs -- or Albertsons, which also owns Pavilions and Vons.

It was unclear when union members would hold a ratification vote. Union officials said details of the tentative agreement would be shared with union members during upcoming meetings.

The union's previously contract expired March 2. The union announced June 11 that its members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. Although a walkout had not been called by the union, workers held a series of "practice strike" demonstrations over the past few weeks.

