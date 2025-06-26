Local grocer union members rally as final bargaining period begins with companies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wednesday was day one of the final bargaining negotiations between the local grocers’ union in San Diego and Kroger and Albertsons as both sides try to hammer out a fair labor contract.

“I enjoy my job,” Michael Fisher, a local Pavilions employee, said. “We all work here to survive here in San Diego, so it's not the least expensive town to live in, so we're just fighting for our rights.”

Fisher and others from UFCW Local 135 were at a Ralph’s in Hillcrest handing out these pamphlets telling people they’re not on strike yet, but they want their support if they do. There were other rallies in Lake Murray and Encinitas

“Today, tomorrow and Friday, our union bargaining team is at negotiations trying to get a new contract with Vons, Albertsons, Ralph's and Pavilion, and we're out here today to put a little pressure on the company,” Brent Beltran, UFCW Local 135 Communications Director, said. “We're talking with customers, notifying them that we may be on strike soon. And, do we want to go on strike? No.”

The union represents over 7,000 workers at 87 stores in San Diego County.

According to UFCW Local 135 representatives, a vast majority of its members make less than $20 per hour.

It’s asking for what it says are fair living wages and safe staffing levels for its members, who could strike if a deal isn’t made by Friday.

“We don't want it to come to this, but if it's what we have to do, it's what we're going to do to have our rights and try to get what we need,” Fisher said.

ABC 10News reached out to both Kroger and Albertsons for comment on the bargaining period starting.

A spokesperson from Albertsons sent ABC 10News the following statement:

“Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in Southern California remain committed to productive discussions with the UFCW. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve a balanced agreement that rewards our associates, benefits our customers and is sustainable for our company in the competitive grocery industry. Allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in Southern California are open and ready to continue serving our communities.”

A Ralphs spokesperson, which is owned by Kroger, sent us the following statement:

“We remain actively engaged in bargaining with the Union because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption. Our current offer reflects that commitment, including market-leading wage increases for associates over the life of the agreement, and continued investment in industry-leading healthcare and a pension. These are benefits that many non-union competitors do not offer. We remain committed to good faith bargaining that rewards our hardworking associates and keeps groceries affordable for our customers.”



There’s hope the local union members don’t strike.

But ABC 10News asked the union how likely that could happen.

“It’s a toss-up, to be honest. I think there's a deal to be made at the table,” Beltran said.