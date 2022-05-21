Air Canada begins non-stop flights between San Diego and Montréal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Air Canada announced its first nonstop flight from San Diego and Montréal on Saturday.

The flights will operate three times a week during the peak summer travel season. Arrivals into San Diego will be on Wednesday, Friday and Sundays, and departures on Monday, Thursday and Saturdays.

“The new flights to Montréal are a welcome addition to our international route offerings,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO. “Montréal has been our largest and most requested market within Canada and serves as a connection to other Canadian cities and beyond. I would like to congratulate Air Canada on their expansion at SAN.”

Montréal is the most populous city in Québec and the second-most populous city in Canada.

On August 1, 2021, Air Canada resumed service between San Diego and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and service between San Diego and Toronto on March 3.

For information on tickets and schedules, visit aircanada.com.

