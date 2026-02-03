AI as a journalism tool: How we use technology to enhance reporting, not replace it

Artificial intelligence isn't taking over journalism at ABC 10News or our parent company E.W. Scripps, but we are using it as a powerful tool to make our reporting more efficient and thorough.

The key principle is that AI serves as an assistant that we always double-check, not a replacement for good journalism. It helps us complete tasks more efficiently while maintaining our editorial standards.

The following is a few ways we incorporate AI into our editorial process at ABC 10News:

Document analysis

One major application involves document analysis. AI can summarize lengthy policy documents and link key takeaways to specific page numbers, which proves invaluable when reporters are working under tight deadlines.

The technology also serves as an editorial assistant for script review. Reporters can use AI to analyze their work for fairness and balance, identifying whether additional voices or different opinions should be included in their stories.

All scripts still go through experienced managers for final approval, maintaining our established editorial oversight process.

Converting content across platforms

Another time-saving application involves converting television scripts into digital articles for our website and social media platforms. After AI assists with the conversion, journalists review the content for factual accuracy before publication with proper disclosure.

AI also helps generate follow-up story ideas, suggesting ways to continue coverage on important topics.

The focus remains on building trust with audiences through transparency about our processes. The approach treats AI as an extra set of eyes rather than a replacement for human judgment, ensuring efficiency gains don't compromise journalistic integrity.

Viewers with questions about AI and journalism can reach out to ABC 10News for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistanceof AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.