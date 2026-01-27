AG Bonta, local law enforcement break down Operation Stand On Demand, statewide sex trafficking operation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – 120 people were arrested for alleged involvement in sex trafficking during a six-day operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.

“This operation reflects an ongoing commitment by California law enforcement to target those who fuel trafficking and exploitation,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

That operation, which Bonta and other law enforcement heads discussed on Monday, was the conclusion of Operation Stand On Demand.

“It's a coordinated multi-county law enforcement effort focused on disrupting sex trafficking, holding perpetrators accountable, and connecting survivors with support,” Bonta said.

The Attorney General’s Office said Operation Stand On Demand lasted from January 19th to 24th across multiple counties in California.

“We operated in 4 different counties: San Diego County, Sacramento County, Tulare County, and Fresno County,” Bonta said.

“Human trafficking is the 2nd largest criminal industry in the world and in the United States and right here in San Diego,” District Attorney Summer Stephen San Diego County said.

A total of 120 people were arrested, with 87 for loitering, 25 for solicitation, and eight for pimping and pandering.

District Attorney Summer Stephen spoke on Monday, detailing the impact the operation had here in San Diego County.

“Our officers, in less than one week during this operation, took action, not words, by working around the clock and arresting and citing 105 people who thought that they were going to go out and buy a human being like they're a hamburger or a slice of pizza,” Stephen said.

“Communities like Santee and San Marcos, which were part of this operation, face unique vulnerabilities tied to transportation routes, student populations, and employment opportunities,” Sheriff Kelly Martinez of San Diego County said.

The Attorney General said that since 2021, his office’s human trafficking task forces have led to more than 900 arrests and more than 1000 survivors rescued and connected to resources.

“This work is trauma-informed, it's culturally competent, and it's survivor-centered,” Bonta said. “Human trafficking is a complex, devastating crime, but when we work together, we can make a real difference, and this operation is proof positive of that fact.”