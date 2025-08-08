After deployment, loved ones reunite with sailors stationed on U.S.S. Savannah

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A joy-filled homecoming for sailors on the U.S.S. Savannah. The ship was stationed for a year out in the Indo-Pacific at countries like the Philippines, Cambodia, and Singapore.

It's been a long time coming, but these families are reuniting with their loved ones in a joy-filled embrace.

Waiting for the sailors, many families were anticipating the arrivals.

"My girls are ready to tell him, we love you," said one family member. "We can't wait to wake you up early tomorrow. And I'm just going to tell him welcome home and we're proud of you and we love you."

Now, with loved ones planting their feet on San Diego soil, there were no dry eyes in sight.

Some sailors simply want some good food after six months of eating on the ship.

"I think we're going to go eat some dinner, because I'm pretty hungry," said a sailor ABC10 News talked to. "A home-cooked meal, cause I'm tired of the ship food."

The U.S.S. Savannah had two crews, switching out halfway through the year-long deployment.

Commanders saying, this homecoming is special.

"Each one is a little bit different, but underlying that, I think the foundation of that is excitement, it's pride, after completing six months as a sailor in the U.S. Navy, it means a lot to a lot of people," said Commander Robert Schmidt. "It means a lot to myself to lead these amazing sailors across the globe, flying the American flag."